Miami was able to land dynamic transfer quarterback Cam Ward over the weekend, after Ward declared for the NFL Draft weeks ago. It's the second time since 2020 that Miami has gone into the transfer portal for a signal-caller. That quarterback taken in 2020, D'Eriq King, was the last quarterback to lead Miami to an eight-win season - its best in the last six seasons. King came to Miami after four years of college football like Ward. The WSU transfer spent his first two years at FCS school Incarnate Word before making the transition to the FBS level. Both are from suburbs just outside of Houston, Texas. The two quarterbacks have similarities and differences, but how different will the production be for Ward in the orange and green?

Last two years before Miami Size Win/Loss Passing Stats Rushing Stats Cam Ward 6'2" 223 pounds 12-13 65.5 Comp. %, 3,483 yards, 24 TDs, 8 INTs (25 games) 101 yards D'Eriq King 5'11" 202 pounds 9-6 58.1 Comp. %, 1,822.5 yards 21 TDs, 4 INTs (15 games) 493 yards

Injury History

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is tackled by Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle.

King's second-to-last season at Houston was cut short with a non-contact injury, as he tore his meniscus. He played the first 11 games, leading the Cougars to an 8-3 record. King's first season at Miami also ended with injury. In a 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl, King left the game in the first half, tearing his ACL. He started three games in the following season for Miami but suffered another season-ending injury, hurting his shoulder. Ward, has no injury history.

King at Miami

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 18, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

In King's first season at Miami in 2020, the Houston transfer completed 64.1 percent of his passes for threw for 2,686 yards. A very similar season to previous quarterback Tyler Van Dyke except for two significant categories. King's touchdown to interception ratio (23-5) is far better than TVD's (19-12). King ran for 538 yards that year while Van Dyke ran for 16 yards last season.

The potential for Ward at Miami

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward walks off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. Ward, who finished fourth among all FBS quarterbacks in passing yards per game this past season, announced his commitment to Miami on Saturday night, Jan. 13, 2024. Ward is transferring in from Washington State, making that decision almost two weeks after saying he would forgo his final year of eligibility for the NFL Draft.