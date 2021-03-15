CaneSport - DE with offer: "Miami's going to do great things in the future"

Plantation (FL) American Heritage DE Richard Thomas, Jr. is considered by many to be a Florida State lean.

But he says the Canes are right up there at the top of his list.

“Miami’s fitting in with me well, I’ve been talking to the coaches,” Thomas said.

UM is among his 32 scholarship offers and he says “Miami is a big one for me, will definitely be in my top five.”

What does he like about the Cane program?