CaneSport - DE with offer: "Miami's going to do great things in the future"

DE with offer: "Miami's going to do great things in the future"
Plantation (FL) American Heritage DE Richard Thomas, Jr. is considered by many to be a Florida State lean.
But he says the Canes are right up there at the top of his list.
“Miami’s fitting in with me well, I’ve been talking to the coaches,” Thomas said.
UM is among his 32 scholarship offers and he says “Miami is a big one for me, will definitely be in my top five.”
What does he like about the Cane program?
“Just it’s something about them, they have a great coaching staff, also it’s near home,” Thomas said. “It feels good to stay home as well. I think the program and the future is amazing. Miami’s going to do great things in the future.”
Thomas says his overall recruitment “is still open, there are no favorites, I still have time. I’ll narrow things down at the end of the spring.”
Thomas says other programs pushing hard for him include Michigan, Penn State and Indiana.
CaneSport’s take
Thomas visited Miami’s campus twice before the shutdown, so he’s very familiar with UM. “I want to get on campus again, get to know the new coaches,” Thomas says. We’re not overly optimistic here but Miami’s definitely high in the conversation and a lot will hinge on how hard the new coaches keep pursuing him.