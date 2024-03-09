Defensive Coordinator Lance Video: Guidry talks after spring practice No. 3
Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions from the media after spring practice No. 3.
Guidry answers questions regarding defensive back depth,
Guidry also comments on Savion Riley, Mishael Powell, Dylan Day, Jadais Richard, CJ Clark, Marley Cook, Elijah Alston, Zaquan Patterson, and Cam Ward.
He also mentioned Raul Aguirre, Bobby Washington, and Wesley Bissainthe as players making significant jumps this season.
