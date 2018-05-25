DT lands offer: "Miami was always a dream school for me"
Buford (Ga.) High School DT Jalar Holley picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer on Wednesday night from Buford’s long-time coach who is now UM’s D-line coach, Jess Simpson.It was his 23rd offer.“C...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news