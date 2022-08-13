Elijah Arroyo Primed To Make Big Plays This Season
One of the more impressive players of fall camp thus far has been Elijah Arroyo. The tight end out of Texas projects to be second on the depth chart behind Will Mallory, but the sophomore might alr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news