It's year two for Mario Cristobal, and in one year, he's made some significant changes to the roster and the coaching staff. When he returned to Coral Gables, he brought along offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, but did not have a full recruiting year to establish his complete footprint with the 2022 class. However, Cristobal and the staff got some players late in the cycle that were contributors in the 2022 season. With a year under their belt, five sophomores are due to elevate their game to a higher level.

Wesley Bissainthe

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

The linebacker is due for a breakout sophomore campaign. The 6'1," 205-pound linebacker started the final three games last season and is one of the front-runners for this year's starting position. Wesley Bissainthe needs to work on over-pursuing and recognizing offenses to continue with his ascension. As a freshman, Bissainthe appeared in 12 games and registered 30 tackles.

Anez Cooper

Anez Cooper, Offensive Lineman, Miami

The massive offensive lineman has nearly officially solidified his spot at right guard, and Mirabal believes "Coop" has made the biggest jump from 2022 to 2023. The 6'6" 350-pounder can move and thrives in run blocking. Anez Cooper needs to improve pass-blocking and identifying blitzes to help the Hurricanes reach the next level. Cooper has transformed his body as he came into the program at 375 and is now at 348. He's played guard and tackle in fall camp.

Nyjalik Kelly

Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End, Miami

The super-athletic defensive lineman knows how to get around the edge and is truly gifted in that regard. Nyjalik Kelly will very likely start on one end in game one and should be a force on the edge all season. Miami has had difficulty containing the edge for big runs from opposing running backs and quarterbacks. Let's see if Kelly can help to put a stop to that this season.

Ahmad Moten

Ahmad Moten, Defensive Tackle, Miami

The second-year man Ahmad Moten will look to find his way into the rotation this fall behind projected starters Branson Deen and Leonard Taylor. Moten has been impressive in camp and has seemed to take the next step in his development.

Jaleel Skinner

Jaleel Skinner, Tight End, Miami

There is not a ton of buzz surrounding Jaleel Skinner coming out of camp, but the offense, now under offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, will provide opportunities for the tight ends to make some plays. At the position, Cam McCormick and Elijah Arroyo are getting most of the first-team reps, but Skinner could still be used in packages. The 6'5" 210-pound tight end caught nine passes for 127 yards and a touchdown as a freshman.

Others

Jaden Harris, Defensive Back, Miami