Miami defeated Georgia Tech 35-14 on the road Saturday to get back to .500. There were plenty of storylines from this game as the win keeps Miami's bowl hopes alive.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBjYXJlZXIgc3RhcnQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFjdXJyaV9Ccm93bjExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKYWN1cnJpX0Jyb3duMTE8L2E+IHdhcyBhIHN1Y2Nlc3MgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwvYT4uPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWxleV9iYWxsYXJkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3aWxleV9iYWxsYXJkPC9hPiBjYXVnaHQgdXAgd2l0aCBN aWFtaSYjMzk7cyBmcmVzaG1hbiBxdWFydGVyYmFjayBhZnRlciBhIHdpbiBv dmVyIEdlb3JnaWEgVGVjaC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NiWlRs ZGU4anMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TYlpUbGRlOGpzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0cyBTb3V0aCAoQEJhbGx5U3BvcnRzU08pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsbHlTcG9ydHNTTy9zdGF0dXMv MTU5MTU3OTk3MzA5MzEzNDMzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAxMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A Star Is Born With Jacurri Brown

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

The Hurricanes looked like a different football team with Jacurri Brown at quarterback. The true freshman looked comfortable in his first career start. Brown completed 14-of-19 for 136 yards, throwing for three touchdowns. He added 87 yards on the ground on 19 attempts. His ability to extend plays with his legs is the element of the offense that was missing all year. Miami started efficiently with a heavy dose of the run game from the start. Brown accounted for 43 of Miami’s 75 yards on its opening scoring drive. The Canes ran the ball nine times but ended the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Will Mallory. The touchdown pass was the first of Brown’s career which broke a nine-quarter touchdown-less drought. Miami kept it going in the second quarter. Brown powered a 14-play drive that ended with Miami’s second score of the ball game. Brown connected with fellow freshman and roommate Jaleel Skinner for a four-yard touchdown to double the Miami lead. In the fourth quarter, after an interception, Brown put together an eight-play 51-yard touchdown drive to extend the lead again. On the drive, Brown rushed for a 24-yard gain to get the Hurricanes in the red zone. Brown finished it off with an eight-yard touchdown toss to Colbie Young. Brown accounted for 223 of Miami’s 353 total yards. The Georgia native returned to his home state to start his first collegiate game and overachieved. He has essentially jumped over Jake Garcia on the depth chart and will likely start next week against Clemson if Tyler Van Dyke is unable to play. He injected life into the offense that fans have yearned for all year and this could be the beginning of a great career at Miami. Brown should be the starter for the rest of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWFtaSBmcmVzaG1hbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0phY3VycmlfQnJvd24xMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFj dXJyaV9Ccm93bjExPC9hPiB0aHJvd3MgaGlzIGZpcnN0IGNhcmVlciB0b3Vj aGRvd24gcGFzcy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVz Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BQ0NGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RSGZhQ2NZczFIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v UUhmYUNjWXMxSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCYWxseSBTcG9ydHMgU291dGgg KEBCYWxseVNwb3J0c1NPKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JhbGx5U3BvcnRzU08vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE1MzI5MDY4MzIzMTAyNzI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kamren Kinchens has a game for the ages, defense limits big plays

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami

The true sophomore played an unforgettable game. Kamren Kinchens intercepted the Georgia Tech quarterback three times including a 99-yard return for a touchdown. He is the first Hurricane to notch three interceptions in a game since Kenny Phillips did it against Duke in 2006. Kinchens leads the team with six interceptions on the year. Kinchens also led the team in total tackles, added a half tackle for loss and pass breakup to his total. He stamped himself as not only the best defender, but the most important on this defense. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson also notched an interception in the third quarter. Miami only gave up one big play of over 40 yards to the Yellow Jackets, as giving up big plays has been an issue all season. Nice to see Miami have a spectacular day on the back line and not give up back-breaking plays.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z4oOjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9ucyBvbiB0aGUgZGF5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8zWFE2eUpTM2FZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM1hRNnlKUzNhWTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCYWxseSBTcG9ydHMgU291dGggKEBCYWxseVNwb3J0 c1NPKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhbGx5U3BvcnRz U08vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTE1NjczNTU4MjE1NjgwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Miami trusts Jaylan Knighton Again

Jaylan Knighton, Running Back, Miami

Just before the game, we learned that Henry Parrish would not play, which turned RB1 duties to “The Rooster” Jaylan Knighton. The Deerfield Beach product racked up 118 yards on 16 carries averaging 7.4 yards a carry, his highest total of the season. He put an exclamation point on his day with the final offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter. Knighton had issues with fumbles this season and many believed that the coaching staff was losing trust in the third-year sophomore. On Saturday, Knighton regained the trust of coaches and Hurricanes fans as held on to the football and was trusted on several third-down runs. Miami rushed for a total of 217 yards, the most since the season opener against Bethune-Cookman (305).

Freshman starters help power victory

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

Besides Brown’s epic performance, Anez Cooper and Wesley Bissainthe were the other players that started Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Cooper was dominant yet again helping to power the run game and was solid in pass protection as well. Miami gave up just one sack to a defensive back blitz. Cooper is setting the foundation for the future of the offensive line and is shining very early in his career despite not being at Miami for a full year. Bissianthe made his first start Saturday and made the most of it. The Miami Central product is a high-energy player that has grown before our eyes this season. He finished third on the team in tackles with six. It will be hard to keep him off the field from this point forward.

Lou Hedley is elite