The tune-up game to start the year ended exactly how it was supposed to with a Miami shellacking of Bethune Cookman 70-13. The offense did not punt once in the game, but had a botched quarterback-center exchange that led to a fumble near the goal line. Besides that lone offensive miscue, the offense was rolling all game, piling up 582 total yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, you usually walk away happy allowing just 13 points, but the staff will see 342 yards, (249 of which were passing) as an overall disappointment.

The Running Game Steals the Show

The running game was the focus of the offense, as Henry Parrish & Thad Franklin led the attack and had 42 carries, 305 rushing yards, and seven scores. Parrish had 133 total yards and three touchdowns, with most of his work coming in the first half. Franklin chipped in with 78 yards and two touchdowns in nine touches. The South Florida based duo was dominant, averaging over eight yards per carry. Parrish may be the leader in the clubhouse for the starting role going forward after his stellar performance.

Chunk Plays and No Mistakes Define the Quarterbacks

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

That reliance on the rushing attack allowed quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to have an easier day. The Heisman hopeful completed over 80 percent of his passes while throwing for two touchdowns. The connection with Xavier Restrepo, that thrived throughout the spring and fall camp, continued into game day. Miami's top receiving threat had a career day with five receptions, 100-yards, and a sixteen-yard touchdown reception. The biggest offensive play of the day was a nice 52-yard catch and run by Restrepo that set up one of Parrish's three scores on the ground. Jake Garcia was lights out when he returned to the field after suffering a season ending injury last season. He took what the defense gave him on his few drives and finished a perfect 8 for 8 with 84 yards. He led the offense on multiple scoring drives. Next week could be more of the same for Miami's quarterback of the future.

Wide Receivers Show Consistency

One of the big questions of the day was who would step up as the third receiver with Jacolby George out of the lineup serving a two-game suspension. Michael Redding looks to have an early hold on that role with two receptions for 31-yards and had a contested touchdown catch mid-third quarter. Overall, the wide receivers delivered a solid performance. The concerns with consistency catching the ball were quieted as there was not a single dropped pass on any of the team's 24 passing attempts. Junior Frank Ladson had some early involvement and was the second leading receiver yardage-wise with 33. He showed some ability to get open for first downs as a potential possession receiver. The gadget ability of Brashard Smith flashed on an end-around early in the first quarter but three receptions for just eight yards and a lack of presence on special teams will have us wondering what his role will be going forward once Knighton and George return.

Offensive Line Plays Solid even without Zion Nelson

Going against an inferior defensive front, the offensive trenches lived up to the billing. Bethune was not able to secure a single sack and had just two tackles for loss for the game. John Campell stepped in at left tackle for the injured Zion Nelson and sixth-year senior Justice Oluwaseun was announced a starter at right guard right before kickoff. That unit helped open the offense to average 8.8 yards per play. Next week will be an FBS opponent in Southern Miss and a step up in talent level. There should be a competition of sorts to figure out the starting lineup outside of Jakai Clark, Nelson, and Jalen Rivers.

Defense Gets Shredded in the Intermediate Passing Game