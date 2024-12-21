Published Dec 21, 2024
Video: Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman comments on loyalty to Canes
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Miami 2026 quarterback commit Dereon Coleman comments on alpha mentality, his relationship with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, and why he remains committed to the Hurricanes after DEFCON 7-on-7 Showcase (try-outs) in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

