Video: Miami QB commit Dereon Coleman comments on loyalty to Canes

Miami 2026 quarterback commit Dereon Coleman comments on alpha mentality, his relationship with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, and why he remains committed to the Hurricanes after DEFCON 7-on-7 Showcase (try-outs) in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
