Coming off a solid, yet unspectacular victory over Miami (OH) in week one, questions still remained if Miami was ready to step up to the plate against a top 25, SEC team in Texas A&M. Those questions were answered in stride by Miami. The Canes put the college football world on notice with a 48-33 victory over the Aggies, scoring at will and showcasing moments of dominance on defense.

Tyler Van Dyke is Back

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

TVD looked average in week one. He completed a high percentage of his throws but failed to test Miami (OH) downfield and matched his lone touchdown with an interception. It was an uninspiring performance but Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson echoed the sentiment that the offense was basic in the opener and that more would be showcased in their first major test of 2023 against A&M. The quarterback-coordinator duo showed that was not coach speak. Van Dyke had a career performance against the 23rd-ranked team in the country, passing for 374 yards and five touchdowns, hitting three different receivers for scores. It was one of the best passing games in program history, becoming the first passer ever at Miami to throw for five touchdowns against a ranked opponent. This is the quarterback Miami hoped to have heading into 2022 who had Heisman aspirations and was a potential first-round pick. The big plays returned to this offense thanks to Van Dyke (two touchdown passes over 50 yards) and the efficient 70-percent completion rate could have been better if not for some drops. Miami goes as far as Van Dyke takes them, and if the Texas A&M game foreshadows what is to come, extraordinary things are on the horizon.

This Wide Receiver Core is the Best in Years

Yes, TVD looked good and put guys in a position to make plays, but plays had to be completed, and the entire receiving core did that. Colbie Young was dominant in the first half, picking up five receptions, nearly 70 of his 75 yards and a score. The 6'4" wideout looks special through two games and as the whole package - big, fast, consistent, and showing off a strong connection with Van Dyke. Everyone who watched Jacolby George, the former local Plantation High School Star, hoped for a breakout performance in the orange and green. Saturday he was considered the best in the conference earning ACC Offensive Player of the Week. George had five catches, 94 yards, and three touchdowns, including the game-sealing 64-yard highlight that cemented the victory with less than three minutes to go. There was wonder about who was going to be the next outside wide receiver to arrive outside of Young - we know now it's George.

George and Young were outstanding, but the heart and soul of this 2023 unit is veteran Xavier Restrepo. Things started with a subpar kick return that started a nightmarish beginning of the game for Miami, but he redeemed himself in many ways. Whether it was leading the team with 126 yards, setting up Brashard Smith's kick return score with a giant pancake block, or simply being the safety net at punt return, his performance was elite by every metric. He graded out as one of the best players in the conference this week. Mix those three game-defining performances with a huge touchdown by Isaiah Horton, the return by Smith, and the speed threats that have not even been utilized yet in Tyler Harrell, Nathaniel Joseph, and Robby Washington - and you have the best overall passing unit Miami has had in a long time.

Defensive Line Depth Comes Up Huge

Unfortunate outcomes of the night were injuries to Akheem Mesidor and Branson Deen - two critical starters in the front seven that played well on Saturday. Losing core guys like that would crater most teams, but Miami's depth rose to the occasion. Defensive linemen like Jacob Lichtenstein, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Rueben Bain, Thomas Gore, and Ahmad Moten played more snaps than usual and were more than solid. The Aggies averaged less than four yards per carry and had under 100 yards as a team on the day, and the legs of former number-one dual-threat quarterback prospect Conner Weigman were held to just 29 yards on the ground. The electric running ability of an opposing quarterback would have killed Miami last year, and this year, it seems to be contained. The fact that the longest run on the day was just 15 yards proves that this defense can force pressure without allowing the vast plays on the ground like there was under Manny Diaz and Kevin Steele. The personnel deserves much of the credit for that, especially with two of the best players on the unit going out when things were still tight. The most exciting part is there is more to see. Joshua Horton, Jayden Wayne, and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Anthony Campbell all have the potential to contribute as they acclimate to the defense. Injury risks in the trenches will always be high, but this group proved the drop-off will not be noticeable even if the injury bug strikes.

James Williams Looking Like a Five Star

James Williams, Safety, Miami

Miami has been getting greatness out of Kamren Kinchens for some time now, but there was also a yearning for more from James Williams, who was the more hyped prospect when the two signed with Miami. Last season, issues seemed to come to a head with major tackling problems with Williams, who seemed incapable of stepping up to the moment and realizing his five-star potential. Many wondered if he would be the next great safety at Miami. Through two games, it looks like Miami has the best safety tandem in the country, something that was echoed by PFF grades and many who predicted NFL mock drafts. Before his unfortunate, late injury, Kinchens was his usual self, forcing two turnovers, including another interception. The surprise was how good Williams was. You can argue he was the best tackler on the team throughout the contest, and he paced the team with nine total stops, including five of the solo variety. He was making plays from the line of scrimmage to the third level, something that would have made anyone watching squirm due to the uncertainty of the result. Number 20 finally looked like he was having fun out there, moving from in the box to even some reps in one high while Kinchens moved down into the slot. You saw the two connect in a way that everyone envisioned when they became the blue-chip future of the position back in 2021. With him playing at a high level and Kinchens maintaining his role as the best safety in the land, things are going to be easy for defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to call.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWFkaHVudGluZyB1cCAxNSB3aXRoIDIgbWludXRlcyBsZWZ0IGlz IHRoZSBzdHJvbmdlc3Qgc2lnbiB5ZXQgdGhhdCBUaGUgVSBpcyBpbmRlZWQg YmFjay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pRdzVFYWNDNUciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KUXc1RWFjQzVHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsYmVydCBC cmVlciAoQEFsYmVydEJyZWVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0FsYmVydEJyZWVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAwNjUzODUyMTI5NzE0MjIwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Miami Finally Has Two Really Good Coordinators

Shannon Dawson, Offensive Coordinator, Miami

After the ineptitude of last year's coordinator duo of Josh Gattis and Kevin Steele, who are giving both Maryland and Alabama fits in their roles this season already, the confidence in Cristobal's choices this off-season left many wondering if he was competent enough to find the right guys for the job - especially when his hires both came from Group of Five programs with resumes that did not inspire many to that greatness was coming to Coral Gables. On offense, Dawson was what every single Hurricanes fan has been calling for since college football shifted to high-powered spread offenses. It seemed Miami would never be able to evolve out of the dark ages of the pro-style, and the hunger for a highly productive passing offense would linger forever. Dawson showed on Saturday that the wait may just be over. He said that he had shown only so much the week prior against Miami (OH) and that his scheme's full potential was to be displayed against the Aggies. After a nearly 400-yard passing performance with big play after big play, he proved he is the right guy for the job. The success in the red zone, the innovative misdirection nature of his calls, and the gall to air things out to finish off Texas A&M late on offense have inspired excitement for the fans and recruits alike. After the game, Miami secured a commitment from the top target, elite local '25 wide receiver Waden Charles, and caught the attention of prospects like five-star Jeremiah Smith.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iYXJ0IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV0dOSGRES25lZiI+ aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dHTkhkREtuZWY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmVyZW1p YWggU21pdGgg4pyeIChASmVybWlhaF9TbWl0aDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVybWlhaF9TbWl0aDEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDEwMDA3 NzE2NzkxODczNzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=