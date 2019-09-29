News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 07:46:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Former Miami Hurricanes 4-star commitment: “I’d like to hear from you guys"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Christian School WR Marc Britt is a one-time Hurricanes commitment who backed off his pledge last December after Manny Diaz left the program.Now?Britt says he last talked with Cane coaches tw...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}