Former Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Returns Home, Announces Transfer to Miami
Defensive back help is on the way in former Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis, who announced on Monday that he would return to South Florida to play for Miami.
CanesCounty.com learned of the possible move last week.
After landing two corners in the 2023 class (four-stars Damari Brown and Robert Stafford) and signing versatile Iowa transfer Terry Roberts, the Miami staff added yet another high-quality player to the position.
Davis, a St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) alum, entered the transfer portal last Monday as a graduate transfer and made a visit to Illinois as well as Miami before making a decision on his next college home.
The 5'10" 183-pound senior becomes the 11th transfer in the class for Miami. Despite the double-digit additions, Miami has lost 22 players to the portal this off-season with potentially more on the way out. Head coach Mario Cristobal and staff have spoken about adding several players in the latest Transfer Portal opening post-spring.
Davis played in 50 games at Oklahoma, including 20 starts, and had 101 tackles, one interception, and ten pass breakups in four years. He played 402 snaps last season and allowed just 16 receptions and one touchdown on 30 targets, holding opponents to an 85.7 passer rating and a long of just 31 yards. He also graded out at 85.4 in tackling, which placed him top 30 in the country.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Davis was a standout at national power, St. Thomas Aquinas, where he was a four-star prospect and a top 25 cornerback nationally in the 2019 class.
In three varsity seasons, he had 67 tackles and five interceptions - two of which he returned for scores and over 20 pass breakups. He won a state title as a sophomore and appeared in another as a senior.
Miami now has UCF transfer Davonte Brown, senior Te'Cory Couch, juniors Daryl Porter Jr. and Malik Curtis, redshirt freshmen Jaden Harris and Chris Graves plus the impending arrivals of 2023 signees Brown and Stafford.
