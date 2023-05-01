Defensive back help is on the way in former Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis, who announced on Monday that he would return to South Florida to play for Miami.

CanesCounty.com learned of the possible move last week.

After landing two corners in the 2023 class (four-stars Damari Brown and Robert Stafford) and signing versatile Iowa transfer Terry Roberts, the Miami staff added yet another high-quality player to the position.

Davis, a St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) alum, entered the transfer portal last Monday as a graduate transfer and made a visit to Illinois as well as Miami before making a decision on his next college home.

The 5'10" 183-pound senior becomes the 11th transfer in the class for Miami. Despite the double-digit additions, Miami has lost 22 players to the portal this off-season with potentially more on the way out. Head coach Mario Cristobal and staff have spoken about adding several players in the latest Transfer Portal opening post-spring.