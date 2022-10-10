Miami will not accept the idea of a moral victory but the offense looked nearly back on track, producing 537 yards and picking up 29 first downs. You would love to see more points from the offense but this season is about progression, improvement, and assessment at this point.

The Passing Game Has Elite Potential

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis momentarily quieted concerns of his scheme being compatible with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke Saturday. This offense threw the ball 57 times for an efficient 496 yards and a 74-percent completion percentage. I think Gattis did a solid job in trying to get Van Dyke in a rhythm early, and it showed with seven drives of 40-yards or more. You can argue that North Carolina is one of the worst defenses in the country, but that is where those "get right games" come from. After two sub-par performances that had fans wanting more vertical shots, Gattis pushed the ball downfield on multiple occasions. There were five completions of 20 yards or more and a one-on-one touchdown throw on the outside to Colbie Young, proving the big play potential is there. This offense will not have 500 yards passing every week, but at least we have seen that when this group needs to, they can get Van Dyke and crew going.

Do Not Judge the Run Game Just Yet

Jaylan Knighton, Running Back, Miami

In consecutive weeks, Miami has failed to do anything on the ground. On true run plays, Miami averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and picked up just 53 yards. Running back Jaylan Knighton showed the only real burst as a runner in the game but on a nine-yard fourth down carry, he coughed the ball up. Starting back Henry Parrish was efficient as a receiver but was met behind the line of scrimmage all game, and his skill of utilizing his vision and putting his foot in the ground to hit the open hole was useless behind a line that got no real push. Head Coach Mario Cristobal said they emptied the playbook looking for something that would work on the ground but North Carolina took advantage of three starting linemen being removed from the lineup due to injury and dominated the line of scrimmage. That lack of consistency with personnel is the only reason there is no cause for concern right now. When healthy, the Gattis power-run scheme produced at a high level through the first three games of the year, including against a tough Texas A&M defensive front. Get at least Zion Nelson and Jakai Clark back and this run game will improve.

New Targets Emerge

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

Two new targets and a familiar face finally emerged this week. The new tight end duo going forward of Will Mallory and Jaleel Skinner proved to be vital in this improved passing attack. The two combined for 11 catches and 155 yards, including 74 yards after the catch. Mallory has always left people wanting more, consistently hovering at about 350 yards receiving annually and proving to be inconsistent in clutch situations. His 100-yard performance pushed him over 250 yards near mid-season and this could be the late breakout game, especially with the offensive skill injuries, that make him a featured target in the second half of the year. Skinner came to Miami with freak potential and it flashed at times Saturday as 25 of his 40 yards receiving came after the catch and he is easily the most versatile skill position player in the offense. Being able to put a basketball team of receivers with Skinner, Mallory and wide receiver Colbie Young opens things up for this offense and gives massive targets for Van Dyke to trust down the field. Young has been a disappointment in practice, but his late-game heroics prove that practice habits are not the end all, be all. Some players just step up in games and have a skill set that needs to be utilized and can overcome missed assignments or a slow to acclimation to the scheme. Young gave this offense three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in a single quarter. Increased involvement in this offense with his size and speed could breed huge numbers.

Redzone Woes Are Still There

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami