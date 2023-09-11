CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Following a 48-33 win over then-No. 23/23 Texas A&M on Saturday, four Miami Hurricanes were recognized by the conference for standout performances.

Tyler Van Dyke (ACC Quarterback of the Week), Jaden Davis (ACC Defensive Back of the Week), Anez Cooper (ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week), and Jacolby George (ACC Receiver of the Week) were all honored by the ACC for their contributions in Saturday’s win.

Van Dyke finished 21-for-30 for 374 yards with a career-high five touchdowns and no interceptions against a talented Aggies defense. The team’s starting signal caller put together one of the best performances of his career to knock off Texas A&M.

One of Van Dyke’s favorite targets on the day was Jacolby George, who finished with five catches for 94 yards and three touchdowns. George, whose 64-yard touchdown score in the fourth quarter helped seal the win, recorded the first three-touchdown game by a Canes receiver since Leonard Hankerson in 2010.

Cooper started at right guard and played a big role in Miami outgaining an explosive Aggies offense, 451-433, on the day. Against one of the nation’s premier fronts, Miami’s offensive line allowed just two sacks and helped the Hurricanes average 8.4 yards per play.

Davis was one of several Hurricanes who delivered standout performances on defense. Davis finished with eight tackles – one shy of the team lead – to go along with two tackles for loss (13 yards) and one forced fumble.

No. 22/23 Miami continues its season Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium against Bethune-Cookman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Associate Press