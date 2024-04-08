Tight end Luka Gilbert made his commitment to Miami Monday evening. The four-star 2025 tight end is the 16th ranked tight end in the country.

"You go there to get developed," Gilbert said of Miami. "That's a great box that's checked."

Gilbert visited about two weeks ago, and it was then that he could see himself playing for Miami in the orange and green.

Tight ends coach Cody Woodiel played a big part in his recruitment, especially observing the utilization of the tight ends at practice.

"How competitive it is, is it really a family bond, how Coach Woodiel uses his tight ends, how knowledgable he is of the game, obviously that's huge. You go there to get developed. That's a great box that's checked."

Miami's tight end tradition factored in for Gilbert.

"It could be seen as 'tight end U.' It's one of the top tight end schools historically, so yeah, that's a big part of it for me too.





Scouting Report

Gilbert is an intriguing pickup for the Hurricanes. Miami going up North for a tight end will always grab my attention, but the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West standout is worth going outside its region. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end is more of a traditional inline tight end than you tend to see these days.

However, he could be an effective chain-mover throughout his college career. There will be some temptation to see if his frame will hold some more weight to make him an agile offensive tackler. But assuming he stays at tight end, the Hurricanes have a nice red zone threat in the offense, which is always needed.

-- Greg Smith National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com





Miami now has six commitments to its 2025 class with four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez, four-star wide receiver Waden Charles, four-star offensive lineman Lamar Williams, and three-star running back Girard Pringle.