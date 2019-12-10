News More News
Frierson's cousin picks up Tues. offer from UM: "Miami at top of picture"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) University School Class of 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman has been talking with coach Mike Rumph for the last few days.And his conversation with Rumph today netted him a Cane scholar...

