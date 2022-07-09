Gator Decommit Tommy Kinsler A Priority For Hurricanes
What difference a week makes. Tommy Kinsler the 6’6” 330-pound offensive tackle from Trinity Christian in Ocala may be the next massive offensive line to beef up the 2023 class for Miami. In an int...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news