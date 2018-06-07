CaneSport.com

Starting senior center Tyler Gauthier said Thursday at a community service event that he feels the depth along the line is as good as past seasons.

But he held back from saying it’s much improved compared to his previous years at UM.

“I’d probably say similar or a little better,” Gauthier said. “We have some kids that can come play football, kids that are behind that can still play - maybe it’s one thing, he has to learn the playbook a little bit. Maybe he has to do a little cardio, lose a little weight, gain a little weight. But we definitely have the depth to do it.”

He also said that “Toward the end of the spring we were seeing the twos do some really good things, move the ball, and now going into summer they’re getting stronger, are in the weight room, are starting to be vocal.”

Gauthier adds that having a strong second team to push the starters “Makes everyone better. If there’s a person and another person behind me, it makes you work a little bit harder to make sure you keep that spot. And if you don’t have that backup you don’t get lackadaisical, but you feel comfortable. And you don’t want to feel comfortable. You want to be pushed when you’re doing this.”

Gauthier says a big focus along the line is cohesiveness.

“We want to be able to work as a unit,” Gauthier said. “So when we do the team stuff all five are making the calls on the offensive line and not just one guy here, one guy there. Everyone is talking as a unit - that’s a big thing for us.”

Gauthier has started in Miami’s last 17 games, and his time at Miami’s given him perspective on what it takes for a freshman to play an immediate role.