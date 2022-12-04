The recruiting process in collegiate sports never rests or stops, and that notion is especially true for the uber talented. After a standout season with Georgia’s Langston Hughes High School, senior strongside defensive end Joshua Horton further enhanced his recruiting status bringing more teams his way. On Sunday, Horton made the switch from North Carolina committing to Miami.

Horton shared the recruiting process with the Hurricanes’ coaching staff.

“They offered me in the spring, but started recruiting me at the end of September,” Horton said. “They have been going hard since then.”

The idea of making the move from the Tar Heels to Miami started gaining traction after the Oct. 22 visit to South Florida.

“I’d say about two or three weeks ago, after the Duke game, I started leaning towards Miami,” Horton stated. “It was the environment of the coaching staff, I felt more welcomed with them than with any other school.”

The resume for head coach Mario Cristobal and his history in the Miami area gave Horton confidence in his future with the Canes.

“One thing, coach Cristobal is a former lineman,” Horton said. “I feel like with a head coach being a former lineman, the line of scrimmage will not be taken lightly. He is a Miami native; he knows what he has to do to get the school back. The class is growing rapidly, we are in the process of making Miami great again.”

The future three-tech for the Hurricanes has been a silent commit for over a week.

“I committed last week on Friday,” Horton shared. “I committed before our game. I called coach Cristobal; they were excited. It was on their face, they showed it. They were excited, they got their guy.”

On Horton making the decision to commit to Miami, “It was easy. That is the best place for me, there was no second guessing.”