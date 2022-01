Good Morning CaneSport 1.31.22

This morning? We have a closer look at where recruiting stands off a final major visit weekend. We break down who is left on the board and where things stand with them. So check that out. Plus this morning we have an update on key OL recruit Dave Iuli, who had debated waiting to sign but has now decided to do it Wednesday.

And we also have a forward-looking story, with the BetMGM odds out for the national championship. Where does UM rank? See that and our analysis.

From yesterday?

Well, of course it was a major official visit weekend for Miami. And while not everyone wanted to do interviews, we did catch up with Josh Conerly, Christen Miller, Ahmad Moten and R Mason Thomas. So check out their thoughts heading into the Wednesday announcements.

Plus on Saturday we had the big news of Andy Jean's Cane commitment. Also from over the weekend check out our baseball preview talking with coach Gino DiMare and players as well as some very candid thoughts from Ed Reed.

Also stay tuned tonight at 7 p.m. when the ACC portion of the football schedule is announced, which will finalize UM's 2022 schedule.