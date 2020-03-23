News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 07:08:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Harrell hunkered down waiting out coronavirus, says CB, S, STR all possible

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

When Miami Hurricanes DB/Striker signee Jalen Harrell signed with UM, he anticipated heavy workouts and a full course load leading up to his anticipated May arrival for Summer Session I.Instead he’...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}