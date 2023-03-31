Head Coach Jim Larranaga spoke to the media on Thursday.

He started with an opening statement talking about coaching the Miami players and how their experience at the Final Four.

Larranaga talks of how he still enjoys coaching for over 40 years and explains how he stays relevant.

Coach 'L" also provides his take on the transfer portal and also talks of the growth of the program over the years.

Larranaga said that NIL did not affect the chemistry of the team. He compares the mentality he had with the 2006 George Mason team to his current team and FAU's run. to the Final Four.

He talks of staying in the moment and enjoying everything that is the Final Four. Coach Larrranaga also feels the tournament should expand to 68 teams.