Houston WR transfer Sam Brown commits to Miami
Miami adds length and athleticism to its wide receiver room with the commitment of Sam Brown.
The former Houston WR pledged to Miami Sunday evening following his official visit to Coral Gables over the weekend.
"The visit overall was smooth. I'm glad I came out here and got to see the atmosphere and the culture of the team. Not just the team, but the staff around the team. Everybody has a winning mindset. As soon as you step onto campus, visit-wise, you are going to know what their foundation is, not just to win the ACC, but to win the natty."
The 6'2" 195-pound receiver is looking to prove that he is a winner and wants the opportunity to prove that he is a big-time player who can make big-time plays.
"I have the will to win. Not just being an elite game-changer, but an impactful game-changer to where me and my team can win at a consistent level."
Brown has the luxury of having prior knowledge of the offensive system that he'll enter at Miami. He played under current offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson while at Houston in 2022, but the Miami OC did not push that factor during his visit.
"He wasn't trying to hang it over my head that he was my OC," Brown said of Dawson. "It was a factor because I won't have to learn a new system."
Brown recorded 62 receptions for 815 yards and three scores last season, and in 2022, under Dawson, the Savannah, GA native tallied 41 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Brown enters a wide receiver room as the second tallest receiver behind Isaiah Horton and two receivers with the second (Xavier Restrepo-1,092) and fifth highest (Jacolby George—864) yardage production in the conference last season.
"I'm excited to be playing in a system where they already have elite guys, and I already know how the system works. Once I saw what my role was, I realized this was what I needed to put on tape anyway."
Playing with Miami quarterback Cam Ward was also an obvious factor in Brown's decision to commit to Miami.
"You can't be oblivious to the quarterback. Cam Ward is elite. He can put the ball around the field anywhere he wants."
Brown is also confident that Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Beard can help develop him to the next level with his attention to detail.
"He's a real funny guy but he's also really detailed. He is going to hit every angle of every aspect of the team. He's a critique of the right things. I don't complacent coaches and he's complacent with what he does."
He had a chance to bond with the team during an outing and feels the entire team and staff are locked in on winning a championship.
"Being around the team everyone has the big picture of winning the natty. That meant a lot to me."
