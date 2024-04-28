Miami adds length and athleticism to its wide receiver room with the commitment of Sam Brown.

The former Houston WR pledged to Miami Sunday evening following his official visit to Coral Gables over the weekend.

"The visit overall was smooth. I'm glad I came out here and got to see the atmosphere and the culture of the team. Not just the team, but the staff around the team. Everybody has a winning mindset. As soon as you step onto campus, visit-wise, you are going to know what their foundation is, not just to win the ACC, but to win the natty."

The 6'2" 195-pound receiver is looking to prove that he is a winner and wants the opportunity to prove that he is a big-time player who can make big-time plays.

"I have the will to win. Not just being an elite game-changer, but an impactful game-changer to where me and my team can win at a consistent level."

Brown has the luxury of having prior knowledge of the offensive system that he'll enter at Miami. He played under current offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson while at Houston in 2022, but the Miami OC did not push that factor during his visit.

"He wasn't trying to hang it over my head that he was my OC," Brown said of Dawson. "It was a factor because I won't have to learn a new system."

Brown recorded 62 receptions for 815 yards and three scores last season, and in 2022, under Dawson, the Savannah, GA native tallied 41 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Brown enters a wide receiver room as the second tallest receiver behind Isaiah Horton and two receivers with the second (Xavier Restrepo-1,092) and fifth highest (Jacolby George—864) yardage production in the conference last season.