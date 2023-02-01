CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes baseball team received its fifth preseason ranking, checking in at No. 17 in NCBWA’s initial poll, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Leading up to the 2023 campaign, the Hurricanes are slotted eighth by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball, ninth by Perfect Game, 17th by NCBWA, and 22nd by D1Baseball.

Miami is one of nine programs from the ACC in NCBWA’s top-35, joining eighth-ranked Wake Forest, No. 10 Louisville, No. 13 North Carolina, No. 18 Virginia Tech, No. 19 Virginia, No. 24 NC State and No. 32 Florida State, No. 34 Notre Dame.

The complete poll can be viewed here.

In head coach Gino DiMare’s fourth season, the Hurricanes earned their first national seed in six years and posted an ACC-leading 20 conference wins. Miami climbed as high as No. 2 in the rankings after compiling a 14-game winning streak, its longest since 2014.

The Hurricanes return junior standouts CJ Kayfus, Yohandy Morales, and Andrew Walters, who all collected preseason All-America accolades.

Kayfus garnered third-team recognition from D1Baseball, while Morales was tabbed a second-team selection from Collegiate Baseball and received third-team designation by D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Walters was named a first-team pick by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, and Perfect Game.

Miami adds 15 newcomers — eight freshmen and seven transfers — to its 15 returning letter winners from a year ago.

The Hurricanes begin their season against Penn State on Feb. 17. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics