Inside Scoop: A look behind Garcia's decommitment, where Canes stand
For months, Miami coaches pushed hard for 4-star Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School QB Jake Garcia.For months, Hurricane recruits were sending public pleas and private DMs for the quarterback to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news