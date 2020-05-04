Inside the big splash of the Arroyo commit
Coach’s take: New commit Arroyo “a WR in a TE’s body”Analyzing the Elijah Arroyo Commitment to The U4-star commits to childhood dream school: "They've always had the best TEs"
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news