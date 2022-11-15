Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown led the offense for the first time as a starter against Georgia Tech. A sign of the future for the Miami Hurricanes. He had over 220 yards of total offense, including nearly 100 on the ground, and scored three touchdowns in place of Tyler Van Dyke. Not only was his stat line impressive, but the offense as a whole improved from the nine-quarter stretch of no touchdowns post-Van Dyke's injury.

That injury, and Jake Garcia's struggles this season, put Miami in a position to consider Brown as the starter. He showed some flashes in the second half against Florida State while Garcia was inefficient in his few snaps.

"He's been practicing really well," Cristobal said. at Monday's press conference. "We have some injuries and some deficits personnel-wise and considering where we are in terms of some of those situations, being down four starting offensive linemen, having some receivers coming back, being down a tight end or two, felt he gave us the best chance in combination of his ability to throw and run the ball."

Cristobal went into the intangibles that Brown brings outside of his physical abilities.:

"He brought great energy to the team. When you're a true freshman and you get the nod like that and the first drive is a successful drive, that brings some pretty good juice and energy. It's been a little bit since we were moving the ball successfully, so he provided a tremendous amount of juice right then and there and confidence in the team, so it sparked us."