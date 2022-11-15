Jacurri Brown Should Start For The Rest Of This Season
Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown led the offense for the first time as a starter against Georgia Tech. A sign of the future for the Miami Hurricanes. He had over 220 yards of total offense, including nearly 100 on the ground, and scored three touchdowns in place of Tyler Van Dyke. Not only was his stat line impressive, but the offense as a whole improved from the nine-quarter stretch of no touchdowns post-Van Dyke's injury.
That injury, and Jake Garcia's struggles this season, put Miami in a position to consider Brown as the starter. He showed some flashes in the second half against Florida State while Garcia was inefficient in his few snaps.
"He's been practicing really well," Cristobal said. at Monday's press conference. "We have some injuries and some deficits personnel-wise and considering where we are in terms of some of those situations, being down four starting offensive linemen, having some receivers coming back, being down a tight end or two, felt he gave us the best chance in combination of his ability to throw and run the ball."
Cristobal went into the intangibles that Brown brings outside of his physical abilities.:
"He brought great energy to the team. When you're a true freshman and you get the nod like that and the first drive is a successful drive, that brings some pretty good juice and energy. It's been a little bit since we were moving the ball successfully, so he provided a tremendous amount of juice right then and there and confidence in the team, so it sparked us."
Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis praised Brown as well, crediting his confidence and leadership as huge factors in his success against Georgia Tech:
"I thought Jacurri did a great job last week of executing the game plan and really showing poise. To be a freshman starter on the road back in your home state, you can imagine the anxiety that he probably had leading up to the game but he's a poised player and that really showed throughout the game and he brought energy and excitement to the sideline and ultimately that led in belief in our players to believe in him and believe in us."
The development as a passer is noticeable, as well. He completed 70 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers. When asked about his growth throwing the ball, Gattis said it's been Brown's grind in practice:
"He's done a really good job at practice trying to improve his fundamentals. Coming out of high school, he was more known as a runner, a dynamic threat in what they did offensively. That's a key piece to his game that he want's to keep improving and he's focusing on those steps, making those steps. Any freshman player, it's going to take time to develop. You can't speed up that process. First and foremost, it's gotta start in your decision making and that's an area where he's really excelled and making smart decisions, not putting the ball at risk."
Miami now has some decisions to make in the last couple of games as Van Dyke gets healthy and potentially next season with the return of all three quarterbacks and the inclusion of 2023 commit Emory Williams.
Jacurri Brown should be the starter going forward this season, the question is, will he? We've seen what Van Dyke can do, rather than risk further injury to Van Dyke, let's see what Brown can do for Miami.
