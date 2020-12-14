Jake Garcia's announcement set for Wed. evening as he works toward decision
Typically on Wednesday the vast majority of recruits sign their scholarship papers in the morning, with informal announcements in the afternoon.Some recruits will have late morning ceremonies to an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news