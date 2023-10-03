When Kamren Kinchens went down with a head injury against Texas A&M it put a damper on one of the most impressive wins by any college football team this season. Kinchens was carted off the field with 1:33 left in the game after attempting to tackle Aggie wide receiver Ainais Smith.

"Trying to just make a routine play," Kinchens said in a Zoom press conference. "Just got, I guess, a little whiplash to the head. That was pretty much about it. I was kind of nervous on the field and stuff like that, but, just seeing all the fans rooting for me and my teammates showing me love, you know everything was good."

The injury kept the safety out for the next two games against Bethune and Temple. Kinchens hasn't missed any games since his youth football days. Now, after the bye week, the All-American is set to return.

"It was a rough patch missing those games because I kind of pride myself on making sure I'm fighting through whatever, but it's a lot of excitement to be back out there with my family."

In Kinchens' absence, Jaden Harris stepped up for the Hurricanes. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris graded in tackling 78.6 and 76.3 grades on 97 defensive snaps.

"Jaden Harris stepped up tremendously," Kinchens said. "I didn't see a drop off between me and him being out there."

Kinchens received tackling grades of 81.5 and 85.7 in the first two games against Miami (OH) and A&M.

During the bye, Kinchens decided to give back to the community. The star safety and several of his teammates that included Te'Cory Couch, Anez Cooper, Malik Bryant, Shemar Kirk, Jaden Harris, Chase Smith, and others, donated food to the homeless in Overtown in Miami.

