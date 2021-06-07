Kinsler stands out at Sunday Manny Diaz camp, has offer and UM, UF on top
Ocala (FLA.) Trinity Catholic High School class of 2023 offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler was a standout at Sunday's Manny Diaz OL/DL camp.A 6-6, 322 pound lineman, he flashed good mobility for his s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news