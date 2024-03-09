Fourth-year junior Omier recorded his ACC-leading 15th double-double of the season totaling 10 points and 13 rebounds in the game. Juniors Matthew Cleveland and Bensley Joseph joined Omier in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Miami dropped its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, falling to the Boston College Eagles, 67-57, at the Watsco Center.

The teams have already met this season, with Florida State coming away with a 84-75 victory in Coral Gables on Jan. 17. Four Hurricanes scored in double-figures in the game and Norchad Omier tallied a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The all-time series between Miami and Florida State dates back to before the program rebirth with the first game between the two schools occurring in 1950. Overall, Florida State is leading the series 55-37 and holds a 34-9 record when playing in Tallahassee.

Notable Miami Statistics

The Hurricanes will play their final game of the regular season on Saturday at Florida State. Since the program rebirth in 1985, Miami is 21-16 all-time in regular season finales but 3-10 when playing those games on the road. The Hurricanes have won the last four regular season finales and seven of the last 10. However, Miami has never beaten Florida State when facing them in the final game of the regular season, holding a 0-5 mark in those games.

Junior Joseph has played his best basketball over the last five games, pacing the team in scoring (15), field goals percentage (.433), and assists (3.6). He is shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range in those five games and has scored double-figures in every contest, including a career-high 21 points at UNC.

Miami freshman Kyshawn George is the only ACC freshman averaging 7+ points and 3+ rebounds per game in less than 25 minutes per contest this year. Freshman Kyshawn George ranks first among ACC freshmen in 3-point field goal percentage (.415).

He is one of five ACC freshmen who average those same numbers regardless of the minutes played.

A 2024 Karl Malone Top-10 candidate, Omier has emerged as one of the best players in the nation. He is one of four Division I players (Zach Edey - Purdue, Hunter Dickinson - Kansas, Enrique Freeman - Akron) averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and a .550 field goal percentage this season.

Omier recorded his ACC-leading 15th double-double vs. BC with 10 points and 13 rebounds. He is 20 points away from totaling 1,000 points in a Miami uniform (in his second season at UM).

Injuries have plagued the Hurricanes this year as Miami has missed a starter in 11 of 19 ACC games. The Hurricanes are 2-9 in ACC games without a starter and 0-5 when playing on the road.

Miami started the game against BC with a full roster, but guard Nijel Pack exited the game just before halftime and did not return.





The Opponent

Notable Florida State Statistics

The Seminoles enter Saturday’s contest with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games, most recently falling at Pitt, 88-73.

Three Seminoles are averaging double-figures this season, paced by Jamir Watkins at 15.1 points per game. Watkins also leads FSU on the boards, averaging 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Miami Athletics and Florida State Athletics Contributed to this report

