DATE: Saturday, February 21, 2024

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, The Watsco Center

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

DUKE: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

LINE: DUKE -6.5

Miami (15-11, 6-9 ACC) lost to Boston College 85-77 on the road in its last game.

Duke (20-5, 11-3 ACC) defeated Florida State 76-67 in its last contest.





Series History

This will be the 36th all-time meeting between Miami and Duke, with the first-ever taking place in 1962. Duke leads the all-time series 25-10 and has won three of the last five games played.

The Hurricanes went 1-2 against the Blue Devils last season, besting Duke 81-59 at home on Feb. 6. However, the Blue Devils knocked Miami out of the ACC Tournament with an 85-78 win in Greensboro. It is worth noting that Norchad Omier exited the ACCT game early due to injury.

The Hurricanes have won the last two games against Duke in the Watsco Center.

During Coach Jim Larrañaga’s 13 seasons at Miami, the Hurricanes are 16-21 against blue bloods Duke (8-10) and North Carolina (8-11). Before his arrival, Miami was 4-31 against the two, including 2-20 in its ACC era. Miami has a win over at least one of them in 10 of Coach L’s 12 years.

Miami will face its fourth-ranked opponent when it hosts No. 7/8 Duke this week. The Hurricanes are 68-188 all-time against AP Top 25 opponents, including 1-2 this season. Miami is 25-93 against top-10 teams and 12- 34 when playing those teams at home. Thirteen of the 25 top-10 victories have come under Coach Larrañaga.





Last Game

Miami faced its fourth straight loss on Saturday, falling at Boston College, 77-85. Omier and Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes in scoring, pouring in 20 apiece for their 11th and fifth 20-point games of the season, respectively. Two other Hurricanes –Bensley Joseph (13) and Wooga Poplar (12) – joined Omier and Cleveland in double-digits.

The Hurricanes had one of their best 3-point shooting games against BC, knocking down 50 percent (13-of-26) of their shots from beyond the arc. It was the 14th time Miami has connected on 10-plus threes in a game this season, and the Hurricanes are 9-4 in those 14 games.

For the first this season, five Hurricanes tallied two or more 3-pointers in a game on Saturday. Joseph led Miami with four threes, Omier tallied three, and Cleveland, Poplar, and Paul Djobet poured in two.

Saturday’s loss was just the fourth time since 2010 that Miami has lost when tallying 13 or more 3-pointers in a game (last – Feb. 9, 2019; 14 threes at UNC).