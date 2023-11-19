DATE: Friday, November 19, 2023

WHERE: Nassau, Bahamas, Baha Mar Convention Center

TIME/TV: 2:30 PM EST/CBS Sports Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

KANSAS STATE: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is looking to remain undefeated and gain its fifth win of the season. The Hurricanes defeated Georgia in the first game of the four-team tournament Friday, 79-68.

Kansas State (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) aims to build from its overtime win over Providence Friday. The Wildcats lost its opener to USC 82-69.

Series History

For the first time in program history, the Hurricanes will take the fourth to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship will occur at 2:30 p.m.

While the Hurricanes have never played the Wildcats, head coach Jim Larrañaga has faced Kansas State once before in his career, coaching George Mason to an 87-77 victory over the then-No. 20 Wildcats on Nov. 22, 2007, in the Old Spice Classic.

Rankings

The Hurricanes rose to No. 11 and No. 12 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 Poll, respectively, on Monday after going 2-0 in the first week of the season.

Miami has appeared in 16 straight AP Polls and 17 consecutive Coaches Polls since Dec. 12, 2022.

Last Game

The Hurricanes opened the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships with a double-digit victory over Georgia.

All five Miami starters scored in double-figures, paced by junior guard Matthew Cleveland at 18 points (8-13). Junior guard Wooga Poplar recorded the first double-double of his career, totaling 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes on the boards.

Poplar is the third Hurricane to notch a double-double this season, joining forward Norchad Omier (two) and Cleveland (one).

Through four games this season, the Hurricanes are shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range, good for eighth in the country and first in the ACC. Two Hurricanes are shooting better than 55 percent - Bensley Joseph (62 percent) and Poplar (59 percent).





The Opponent

K‐State outlasted Providence in overtime, 73‐70, on Friday night, while Miami defeated Georgia, 79‐67, to set up the championship matchup. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

K‐State is 181‐114 all‐time in‐season tournament play dating to its first such appearance in 1905. The Wildcats have won 17 in‐season tournament titles, including in their last two trips to the Caribbean at the 2018 Paradise Jam (U.S. Virgin Islands) and 2022 Cayman Islands Classic.

K‐State showed it could grind out a game against a stellar defensive team in the overtime win over Providence (11/17/23), hitting timely shots and taking advantage of its opportunities at the free throw line, where the Wildcats converted on 85.2 percent (23‐of‐27).

The team shot just 36.8 percent (21‐of‐57) from the field, including 36.4 percent (8‐of‐22) from 3‐point range, for the game, but made 4 of their five field goals, including a big 3‐pointer from junior Arthur Kaluma, and 7 of 9 of their free throws in the overtime period.

K‐State got big performances from senior Tylor Perry (24 points) and Kaluma (18 points) in the overtime win over Providence, combining for 42 points. Four Wildcats scored in double figures, as senior Will McNair Jr. and freshman Dai Dai Ames added 10 points each.

Miami Athletics and Kansas State Athletics Contributed to this report

