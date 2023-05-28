No. 11 Miami (40-18, 21-12 ACC) knocked off top-seeded Wake Forest to advance to the ACC championship game on Saturday. With the victory, the Hurricanes will look to win their first ACC title since 2008. Miami meets three-seeded Clemson (42-17, 20-10 ACC) at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Miami leads the all-time series over the Clemson Tigers, 46-31-1, including an 8-6 advantage in neutral site contests.

The No. 6 Tigers scored eight combined runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 10-4 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Saturday afternoon. It was Clemson’s 15th win in a row, tied for the sixth-longest winning streak in school history.

The Hurricanes defeated NC State 4-2 to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals and came back to beat Duke in game two of pool play.

With fifth-year skipper Gino DiMare at the helm, Miami has posted the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC.

The Hurricanes are 24-26 all-time in the ACC Baseball Championship. Miami has won one ACC Championship (2008).

Miami is tied for second in the ACC with 109 home runs. The team home run total is tied for the second-most in program history.

UM has totaled 19 come-from-behind victories, tallying seven wins when trailing after the sixth, including four walk-offs.

Seven Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors this week.

The Hurricanes have qualified for the College World Series 25 times — the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). Miami's four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Top Performers

Junior Yohandy Morales is first in batting average (.400), first in hits (86), second in home runs (14), and tied for the lead in RBIs (57).

Morales also leads the team in on-base percentage (.468).

Junior CJ Kayfus is second on the team in batting average (.350), second in hits (75), tied for third in home runs (13), and fourth in RBIs (40).

Freshman Blake Cyr is third in batting average (.305), is fourth in hits (54), leads the team in home runs (16), and is tied for the lead in RBIs (57).

Junior Zach Levenson is fourth in batting average (.299), tied for third in hits (63), fourth in home runs (12), and third in RBIs (42).

Junior Dominic Pitelli is fifth in batting average (.292), tied for third in hits (63), tied for fifth in home runs (11), and third in RBIs (50).

Carlos Perez is tied for third in home runs (13).

(Minimum 100 at-bats)

(Individual Miami statistics are as of May 26, 2023)





The Opponent

Billy Amick (DH/UT) and Cam Cannarella (OF) earned First-Team All-ACC honors.

Caden Grice (SP) was a Second-Team All-ACC selection and Cooper Ingle (C) was a Third-Team All-ACC pick.

Cannarella also earned All-ACC Freshman honors.

It was Grice’s second career All-ACC selection, as he earned that accolade as a freshman first baseman in 2021.

Grice became the first Tiger since Jarrod Schmidt (2001,02) to earn All-ACC honors as both a hitter and pitcher during a career.

Freshman lefthander Tristan Smith has seen time as a starter, but has become a valuable pitcher out of the bullpen in recent weeks.

He is tied for the team lead in saves (4) and is0-1 with a 4.97 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average, and 42 strikeouts in 29.0 innings pitched over 21 appearances (six starts).

He has not allowed a steal in three attempts and holding opponents to .103 with two outs.

Smith has a 2.35 ERA, .228 opponents’ batting average, and 24 strikeouts against seven walks in his 15 relief appearances.

Clemson won its last seven ACC series for the first time since 1994 and won 18 of its last 20 ACC regular-season games.

Clemson’s 10 ACC Tournament titles came in 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 2006 and 2016.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt (7-0, 5.64 ERA) makes his 24th appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 59 innings allowing 39 runs on 65 hits, striking out 49, and walking 29.

Clemson: LHP Ethan Darden (3-2, 5.47 ERA) makes his 18th appearance of the season. The freshman has pitched 52.2 innings allowing 35 runs on 57 hits striking out 41 and walking 23.

Miami Athletics and Clemson Athletics Contributed to this report

Photo Courtesy of Associated Press

