DATE: Monday, February 22, 2023

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 6:00 pm EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami (3-1) followed its season-opening series win over Penn State with a dominating win over Stetson Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes are one of seven ACC schools ranked in the USA Today poll coming in ranked No. 18 in the nation. The Hurricanes are tied for 5th nationally in home runs with 11 dingers.

Indiana State (2-1) is coming off an 8-7 win at FGCU on Tuesday.

Starting Pitchers

Indiana State: RHP Brennyn Cutts will be making his first appearance of the season.

Miami: RHP Ben Chestnutt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will make his second appearance this season and first start as a Hurricane. Chestnutt pitched 2 innings and allowed one run on a home run against Penn State in the season opener.

Photo courtesy of Miami Athletics