Local 4-star DE has personal UM tie: "Miami's recruiting me hard"
Homestead Senior High School DE Dante Anderson says the Hurricanes are pushing hard for him.Miami is one of his 26 scholarship offers.“Miami’s recruiting me hard and I’m hearing from five schools a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news