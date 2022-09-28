Miami not only has one of the nation’s best punters but now have a contender for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Miami Punter Louis Hedley is one of many players across the country that may win the award given college football’s best scholar-athlete. The accolade, now in its 33rd year, recognizes the best football scholar-athlete for academic success, athletic success, and leadership skills.

Hedley was one of 156 semifinalists announced by The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday. The list of nominees has an average of 3.62 GPA with over half already completing a bachelor's degree.

“These 156 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “During the past seven decades, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards have recognized 891 college football players who excelled as the best our great sport has to offer. This year's semifinalists build on the tradition, further illustrating the power of football in developing the next generation of influential leaders.”

Hedley, is Preseason First Team All-ACC player and is averaging 46 yards per punt. The Australian native had two of his six kicks go for 50 plus yards with two inside the 20-yard-line this season with no touchbacks. He was named to the preseason Ray Guy watch list.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound punter is a sixth-year redshirt senior who already owns an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami and is also involved in community service.