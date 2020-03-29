Who said there was not gonna be March Madness? We couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness. So CaneSport has created its own tournament. Miami Hurricane style. The first round is over. Welcome to the Round of 32, whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore. After this round will come the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, the Final Four and then the championship. The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com. Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all? The coming days will provide the answer. We will introduce a pair of new Round of 32 games each day. So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance Then we will move onward to the next round until we crown a champion.

ROUND OF 32, GAME 9. ED REED VS. DAN MORGAN: Who was more impactful player?

THE CASE FOR ED REED: One of the greatest safeties of all time, Reed was a major leader on UM's 2001 national championship team after deciding to come back for his senior year to help the Canes win a title (he redshirted in 1997 and played from '98-'01). He led UM with 9 tackles in that 37-14 Rose Bowl title win over Nebraska and had nine interceptions during the season. He holds Miami records for career interceptions (21), most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (4), most career interception return yards (389), and most season interception return yards (206 in 2001). He also had 288 total tackles in his career, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The accolades are many: named a Consensus (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Football News, Sporting News, Walter Camp) All American in both 2000 and 2001; Consensus All BIG EAST in 2000 and 2001; 2001 Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year; named 2001 National Defensive Player of the Year by the Football News; 2001 Jim Thorpe finalist; 2001 Bronko Nagurski semi-finalist; 1999 All BIG EAST second team; 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News. He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (24th overall) and was a nine time Pro Bowl selection, 5 time All First Team Pro Bowl selection and was named the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. His 1,590 interception return yards is an NFL record, and he had nine defensive TDs in his pro career. Reed currently serves as Manny Diaz's Chief of Staff, tasked with helping turn around the Cane program. THE CASE FOR MORGAN: Morgan was the cornerstone of a Miami defense that led the way for the reemergence of the Hurricanes football program, and was the first college player in history to capture the 3 major national awards for defensive players. He actually arrived at UM as a running back prospect and didn't switch to linebacker until just days prior to the 1997 season opener. Morgan set the Miami career record for total tackles with 532 in his 4 seasons, including 309 solo tackles and 223 assists, both UM records. He led the team in tackles 3 of his 4 seasons. In 2000, he had 90 solo and 138 total tackles, including recording 20 total tackles twice, and at least 15 six times. His best game was a 21 total, 14 solo tackle effort against Virginia Tech in 1997. In 2000, he won the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker, the Bednarik Award for top defensive player, and the Nagurski Award as the College Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named a consensus First Team All American, named to 10 different squads, and was the unanimous selection as Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He was a three time All Big East first team selection, and even made the 2nd team his sophomore year, though he played most of the season with a broken thumb. A first round selection (11th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in 2001 NFL draft, Morgan played seven seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2004. VOTE HERE

ROUND OF 32, GAME 10. DARRIN SMITH VS. RAY LEWIS: Who was the more impactful LB?