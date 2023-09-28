Many remember the nightmare finish to the Miami-Florida State game last season when junior forward Matthew Cleveland hit a buzzer-beating shot to beat the Hurricanes at the Watso Center.

Fortunately for Canes fans, Cleveland switched from the garnett and gold to the orange and green.

Cleveland transferred to the Miami Hurricanes in the offseason, and Miami's recent success with transfers went into his decision. Also, on his visit to Miami's campus last spring, he shared that the comfort that his dad had with the staff was one of the main reasons he decided on the Hurricanes.

"What made me decide to come here was just the comfortability that I have with the coaching staff and the success that I seen they had with transfers," Cleveland said in a zoom press conference Tuesday. "Like Norchad [Omier], Nijel [Pack], and even way before that in my freshman with Charlie [Moore] and Kam [McGusty] and Jordan [Miller]. So that was really the main reason. The winning that this program has had over the past couple years also.

Miami is basking in the glory of recent success. The Hurricanes made it to its first-ever Elite Eight and Final Four in back-to-back years, and the standards are raised for the program.