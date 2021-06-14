Medlock: "Awesome" Miami visit moved UM up in picture for him
Manvel (Tex.) High School LB Justin Medlock says his Miami Hurricanes official visit over the weekend "went really well."The highlight?"Everything, to be honest," Medlock said.His host on the visit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news