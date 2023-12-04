CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami Athletics and global premium experiences company Legends announced a significant partnership expansion. Initially focused on marketing partnerships and rights since April 2021, this collaboration has evolved to encompass all facets of revenue generation within Miami’s athletics programs.

The transformative partnership, the first of its kind in collegiate athletics, now includes overseeing athletics sponsorships, ticketing, annual fund initiatives, and an off-campus Hurricanes retail store. In addition to the expanded scope within athletics, Legends will help the University enhance campuswide partnerships that include athletic and non-athletic assets.

As part of this expanded alliance, Jason Layton, currently the Senior Deputy Director of Athletics at Miami, will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer of Hurricanes Sales and Partnerships within the newly formed Legends College. Under his leadership, a dedicated staff will provide widespread support to drive the success of this multifaceted partnership.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Legends,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Their vision for the University of Miami is just as bold as ours, and we look forward to working with Jason and his talented team to drive revenue across our entire enterprise.”

In its pivotal role, Legends is poised to enhance the overall experience for fans, partners, and student-athletes. The current partnership has seen notable success, with substantial growth and progress, including achieving all-time highs in athletics sponsorship revenue.

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Miami Athletics a true powerhouse in collegiate athletics,” said Mike Behan, President of Legends College. “This expansion is a testament to the success we've achieved together and our shared commitment to revolutionizing the overall experience for the Miami Hurricanes community in the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape. We look forward to driving further growth and success in this game-changing partnership.”

Added Layton: “Having had the opportunity to work alongside Legends over the past few years, I’ve witnessed their commitment to elevating the college athletics experience. Their strategic approach, coupled with a track record of solving complex challenges, uniquely positions them to help us maintain our competitive stature. I’m excited to join the Legends team and about the possibilities this expanded partnership presents for Miami athletics and our entire community.”

In November 2023, Legends announced the launch of Legends College, a new business unit that provides the company’s integrated 360-degree service solution to support leading universities, collegiate organizations, and events. Legends College offers an industry-leading, comprehensive service solution covering research, project development, premium ticket sales, sponsorships, food and beverage, merchandise, business intelligence, marketing, and philanthropic fundraising and engagement. Legends’ college business has grown exponentially over the past 10-plus years, including partnerships with countless marquee institutions. A core business area has been advising leading athletic departments on major transformation facility projects to heighten fan experiences and maximize annual revenues.





About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics-fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals, including professional sports, collegiate, attractions, entertainment, and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow @TheLegendsWay on X and Instagram.