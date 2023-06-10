Miami Baseball: End-of-season grades - Coaching, Defense and Hitting
Miami (42-21, 18-12 ACC) missed out on a super regional once again this season. A heartbreaking loss to Texas last Sunday afternoon ended the Hurricanes' season for the second consecutive year at Mark Light Field.
The last time Miami advanced out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was in 2016, the Hurricanes made it to the College World Series that year.
Here's what went wrong and what went right for the Hurricanes' in terms of coaching, defense, and hitting in 2023:
Coaching
The sudden exit of Gino DiMare comes as a surprise to most who follow the program. Although Miami's exit from the Coral Gables regional for the second consecutive year was disappointing DiMare has been one of the most successful coaches since being elevated to the head coaching job.
In five years DiMare helped post the best conference winning percentage (.617) in the ACC. Under DiMare's tutelage, the Hurricanes have the third-best overall winning percentage (.664) among the 14 ACC programs.
This season DiMare was challenged with a lack of depth with the pitching staff which ultimately led to the demise of the program. Over the course of the season, DiMare did a tremendous job of emanating the pitching staff, especially with an injury to top starting pitcher Karson Ligon, but many are judged by post-season success.
In the Coral Gables Regional, Gage Ziehl started the first game in a 9-1 victory over Maine, but the rest of the weekend was a struggle pitching-wise against better competition. Perhaps saving Ziehl for either of the Texas games would have helped Miami advance to the super regionals. Overall DiMare did what he could given the circumstances and the lack of depth was something he could not control during the season.
DiMare and his staff did a great job of developing its players at the plate this season.
Grade - B
Hitting
Historically this was one of the best-hitting teams for Miami in recent years. As of June 10th, Miami ranked 17th in hits, 6th in home runs, and 31st in runs scored. The 122 home runs were the second most in team history.
To put it frankly this team could hit with anyone and had the power to make it to the world series. Yohandy Morales put together a stellar season batting .408, 98 hits, 70 RBIs, and 20 home runs - all team highs.
With Morales very likely to forego his senior season, CJ Kayfus (.347), Blake Cyr (.305), Dominic Pitelli (.294), and Zach Levenson (.292) are the top hitters expected to return next season. Although many were left on base in critical moments, you can't ask for much more from the 2023 lineups.
Grade - A+
Defense
Miami shined throughout the season on the diamond, but none shined brighter than shortstop Pitelli. The Hurricanes were one of the best in the nation in fielding percentage (.979), tied for third in the country due to several big-time plays.
Morales and Kayfus put together outstanding seasons on the diamond and Cyr struggled initially, but improved over the course of the year at second base.
In the outfield, more playing time for Jacoby Long certainly elevated the Hurricanes' play in center and Levenson made several clutch catches in right field including a diving catch to end the game against Wake Forest.
Grade - A
