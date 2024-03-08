CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It was straight out of a Hollywood script for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team.

On ‘Baseball Movie Night’ at Mark Light Field, the Cardiac Canes wrote their own underdog story.

Freshman phenom Daniel Cuvet crushed a three-run game-winning homer in the seventh to propel Miami to a 6-5 victory over No. 13 Virginia Friday evening.

“This team never fails to amaze me that they are in every game no matter how bleak it might look early on,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “We fight until the very end. That’s all you can really ask for. Hopefully, it builds some confidence and gets us rolling in the right direction.”

The Cavaliers (11-2) cruised into the bottom of the sixth inning, taking a commanding 4-0 lead, but the Hurricanes (8-5) penned a different ending.

Miami scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings before freshman closer Nick Robert (2) recorded the final four outs to seal the deal in the ACC opener.

In the sixth, sophomore first baseman Jason Torres put the Hurricanes on the board with an RBI groundout.

Three pitches later, fifth-year senior catcher Jack Scanlon doubled home a pair of runs to pull the Hurricanes within one, setting the stage for Cuvet’s heroics one inning later.

“We fight no matter who we’re facing,” Cuvet said. “I’m just happy to play a small part and I want to keep it going. All I could do as I was running around first was look at the guys supporting me and cheering me on in the dugout.”

Rookie right-hander Brandon Olivera (1-0) picked up his first collegiate win in Miami’s comeback victory. Meanwhile, Virginia left-hander Blake Barker (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief.

The Hurricanes will look to secure the series on Saturday. The first pitch against the Cavaliers is set for 6 p.m.

“It gives us confidence,” Scanlon said. It’s really a stepping stone for us. We showed what we’re capable of. We’re going to enjoy the win and try to do it again tomorrow.”

