Miami fell to Wake Forest, 86-82 on the road Saturday, dropping its first conference loss. Here are three thoughts from the overtime loss.

Kyshawn George can be a reliable starter

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) and Colorado Buffaloes guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) at Barclays Center.

Starter Wooga Poplar missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury and is reported as day-to-day for a return. Freshman Kyshawn George scored a Miami career-high 21 points on 6-12 shooting, including 5-9 from three-point range. He also drew some fouls and was a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws. He also added eight rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. He needs to be more careful with the basketball, committing three turnovers, but George has a fearless approach to the game. He started the game with a made three and was not afraid to take and make shots. He also pushed the ball up the floor and started Miami on fast breaks. Miami scored nine fast break points compared to Wake Forest's seven. He's proven that he can not only fill in for the dynamic scorer Poplar, but many realize he has an extremely high ceiling. There isn't anything that the freshman can't do.

Canes are starting to get bit by the injury bug

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) and Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) at Barclays Center.

As mentioned, Poplar was out with an injury against Wake Forest, but Miami suffered injuries during the game. Starters Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack suffered ankle injuries against Wake Forest, and although both returned, they did miss some time and were slowed down for a few minutes into the game. In transition in the second half, Pack and Omier could not convert on a two-on-one, and on another occasion, could not contest a shot on a Demon Deacons fast break. Both players were able to battle through the injuries and be significant factors in the overtime game, but if the injuries had not happened, the game would likely not go into the extra period. Omier finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds (seven offensive), one assist, one block and three steals. Pack scored 15 points, two rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Last year, Miami dodged the injury bug for most of the season until Omier suffered an injury in the ACC Tournament. Miami's injuries could be a storyline for the rest of the season.

Cleveland growing in confidence, needs to be more aggressive in clutch

Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket past Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at Watsco Center.