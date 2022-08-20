Miami Commit Nathaniel Joseph, An Ambassador For The Class
It takes one domino to tip to cause an entire row of dominoes to fall. Miami received a string of commitments to the 2023 class and Nathaniel Joseph was the first one to set it off this summer.
“It was just fun watching it fall in line," said Joseph after a preseason game Friday night. "Domino effect. We’ll keep building the class some of the big-time pickups we got after I committed, and after Jaden [Rashada] committed, was just great. It put us back high in recruiting ranks, somewhere Miami really hasn’t been in a while. It’s just great improvement. I just can’t wait until the season start. It seems like their season’s taking forever."
The four-star speedy slot receiver started his season Friday night with a disappointing 7-0 preseason loss to Miramar. Nathaniel Henry of the Patriots scored the only touchdown of the game with 49 seconds left. Joseph is working with a new quarterback in Michael Zephrin this season and the chemistry is not quite there yet.
“We’re still building that chemistry. I’m going to keep working with him after practice. We’re trying to get on the same page so he can get on the same page as me. I see a lot of stuff and I tell him. He’s young. He really doesn’t understand it. So I’ll just keep working with him and get him going, so we can all just put it together and have a great season.”
Despite the loss, Joseph remains optimistic about his future. Joseph flipped from Clemson to Miami in June and loves all the adoration he’s getting from his hometown.
“It’s just great. I just love being home and just making an impact on the city and just trying to keep most of the kids home and building this Canes family down there so we can get something going down there.”
Like other classmates, Joseph is looking to add more playmakers to the 2023 class. The senior scouted Christopher Johnson the night before and sent him a direct message to help encourage him to commit to Miami.
“I was actually talking to the running back from Dillard yesterday. I was at his game. He was getting like 30 yards a carry. So I definitely jumped in his DM and told him that ‘we need you down there in Coral Gables. I loved what you was doing.’ I gave him his props and his flowers yesterday.”
The 2023 class have bonded like no other. The class has an active group chat going and they decided to take to social media to express their commitment to ‘The U’ this week.
“Just showing that we are still locked in. We all locked in I hope that showed some of the other kids around the country that we are a family. We can all post together and show everybody that we are all one. That was just great just being able to post all of us seeing that on my timeline. All the Canes fans going crazy. It’s just great having guys that can get in the group chat and show the world we ‘The U.’
Other Standouts
The receiver on the other side of the field for Edison made plenty of plays to help his team along with Joseph. Lowe descent size and hands and has the ability to break tackles in space. The junior is yet another stand-out receiver from this South Florida wide receiver class.
The former Champagnat defender made an impact in the game. The senior forced a fumble and tackle for loss. He has a high motor that can earn him scholarship offers.
The senior two-way player made two impact plays to help his team win. First, he made an interception at the goal line to stop a score, and later in the game, he caught a 35-yard pass to set up the game-winning score. He also had a menacing tackle to cause a turnover on downs in the red zone.