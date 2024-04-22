According to reports, Miami defensive lineman Jayden Wayne is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Wayne played eight games and started one in his freshman season at Miami. He totaled 13 tackles (4 solo), a half sack, and half tackle for loss.

The IMG product was expected to be in the rotation for the 2024 season at defensive end. He unofficially registered a half sack and a pressure in Miami's 2024 Spring Game.

Wayne was a 2023 four-star prospect and the tenth-ranked strongside defensive end in the country and chose Miami over Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon.

Miami will be in the market for a defensive end via the transfer portal.

The loss of Wayne leaves an opportunity for a young core and veterans to get into the rotation: Transfer Elijah Alston, redshirt junior Akheem Mesidor, second-year players Rueben Bain and Malik Bryant, and freshmen Marquise Lightfoot, Cole McConathy, Elias Rudolph, Booker Pickett, and Armondo Blount.