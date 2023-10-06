Miami is 4-0 and inching closer to the top ten in the national rankings. Miami ranks 17th in the AP and Coaches polls and opens ACC play against Georgia Tech this Saturday night in front of a prime-time audience televised on ACC Network. This will be a good conference test ahead of a huge road game at North Carolina in the following week.

How to Watch

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami

When: Saturday, October 7th Time: 8:00 PM Eastern Where to Watch: ACC Network

Game Odds

Line: Miami -20.5 Moneyline: Miami -1600 Over/Under: 57.5

Game Trends

Miami (FL) has beaten the spread three times in three games. Miami (FL) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 20-point favorite or greater this year. Two of Miami (FL)’s three games have exceeded the point total. Georgia Tech owns two wins against the spread this year. Georgia Tech has seen three of its four games go over the point total.

Georgia Tech Players to Know

Haynes King, Quarterback, Georgia Tech

Haynes King, Quarterback The Georgia Tech signal-caller is one of the best in the ACC so far this season. He ranks first in yards (1,480) and touchdowns (15) in the conference. King also ranks second in completions, attempts, and yards per game. In 2022, the Texas A&M transfer lost the starting job after an upset loss to Appalachian State. He did play in six games, with five ending up as losses. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Last week, in a 38-27 loss to Bowling Green, King was good in spurts. He started the game with completing five-of-five for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring pass to Eric Singleton. King went six consecutive drives, failing to get on the scoreboard, which included an interception for a touchdown. King can break out of the pocket for big runs as he runs of 13, 35, and 15 this season.

Jamal Haynes, Running Back The 5'9," 180-pound redshirt sophomore averages 5.8 yards per carry this season. He ranks sixth in the conference with 376 yards and has reached paydirt twice. He's shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he has a long 46 yards against Louisville in the season opener. The Georgia native out of Grayson High School averaged 5.6 yards a carry last week on eight carries.

Kyle Kennard The junior from Atlanta has been the heart and soul of this Georgia Tech defense. He leads the team in total tackles (29), solo tackles (15), tackles for loss (5.5), sacks (4), and forced fumbles (2). He also has an interception on the year. Miami will likely scheme away from Kennard.

What to Watch For

The running game should get loose

Mark Fletcher, Running Back, Miami

Miami has rushed for over 240 yards three times this season, and the fourth will likely happen Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Georgia Tech is third worst in the nation when it comes to stopping the run, allowing 224.2 yards per game. Last week, the Yellow Jackets allowed 175 yards rushing, including three rushing scores. If Tech can pull off the upset, they will have to find a way to slow down Miami's running game. Miami averages 222.5 rushing yards per game with four running backs (Henry Parrish - 337, Don Chaney Jr. - 183, Ajay Allen - 139, Mark Fletcher - 136) with over 100 yards. As a team, Miami averages 6.4 per carry.

Will Miami handle the blitz? Scheme change?

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Georgia Tech elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator following its loss to Bowling Green. Andrew Thacker, who had been leading the Yellow Jacket defense since 2019, was demoted to safeties coach. Sherrer was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, so there likely won't be a significant amount of changes, but expect to see some shift and movement for the snap to try and confuse Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. TVD has only been sacked twice this season, leading the ACC in passer rating (197.8). Miami has been preparing for a variety of different schemes, and how they handle the pressure will significantly determine the final score.

Big plays, or no big plays, that is the question

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) catches the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

King has hit extended pass plays of 50 yards or more in four of Georgia Tech's five games this season. Haynes has a 67-yard run and a 26-run on his resume this season. In receiving, the Yellow Jackets have nine players who have a reception of 30 yards or more, including five playmakers (Malik Rutherford - 55, Singleton - 53, Haynes - 46, Trey Cooley - 55, Chase Lance - 48) with receptions of 40 yards or more. Georgia Tech will take its shots downfield, but will Miami shut down to prevent a scare? With All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens returning from injury after a two-game absence, Tech's chances of consistently hitting big plays are greatly reduced.

Outcome

Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami