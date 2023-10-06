Miami Football Game Preview: Week Six vs. Georgia Tech
Miami is 4-0 and inching closer to the top ten in the national rankings. Miami ranks 17th in the AP and Coaches polls and opens ACC play against Georgia Tech this Saturday night in front of a prime-time audience televised on ACC Network.
This will be a good conference test ahead of a huge road game at North Carolina in the following week.
Related Links:
Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami Vs. Georgia Tech Preview
Miami's defense is preparing for Georgia Tech's best effort Saturday
Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Canes preparing for multiple defensive schemes
Visitor List: Miami Vs. Georgia Tech
Kamren Kinchens' return great for Hurricanes and community
Said Vs. Meant: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of game vs. GA Tech
How to Watch
When: Saturday, October 7th
Time: 8:00 PM Eastern
Where to Watch: ACC Network
Game Odds
Line: Miami -20.5
Moneyline: Miami -1600
Over/Under: 57.5
Game Trends
Miami (FL) has beaten the spread three times in three games.
Miami (FL) has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 20-point favorite or greater this year.
Two of Miami (FL)’s three games have exceeded the point total.
Georgia Tech owns two wins against the spread this year.
Georgia Tech has seen three of its four games go over the point total.
Georgia Tech Players to Know
Haynes King, Quarterback
The Georgia Tech signal-caller is one of the best in the ACC so far this season. He ranks first in yards (1,480) and touchdowns (15) in the conference. King also ranks second in completions, attempts, and yards per game.
In 2022, the Texas A&M transfer lost the starting job after an upset loss to Appalachian State. He did play in six games, with five ending up as losses. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
Last week, in a 38-27 loss to Bowling Green, King was good in spurts. He started the game with completing five-of-five for 104 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yard scoring pass to Eric Singleton. King went six consecutive drives, failing to get on the scoreboard, which included an interception for a touchdown.
King can break out of the pocket for big runs as he runs of 13, 35, and 15 this season.
Jamal Haynes, Running Back
The 5'9," 180-pound redshirt sophomore averages 5.8 yards per carry this season. He ranks sixth in the conference with 376 yards and has reached paydirt twice.
He's shown the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, as he has a long 46 yards against Louisville in the season opener. The Georgia native out of Grayson High School averaged 5.6 yards a carry last week on eight carries.
Kyle Kennard
The junior from Atlanta has been the heart and soul of this Georgia Tech defense. He leads the team in total tackles (29), solo tackles (15), tackles for loss (5.5), sacks (4), and forced fumbles (2). He also has an interception on the year. Miami will likely scheme away from Kennard.
What to Watch For
The running game should get loose
Miami has rushed for over 240 yards three times this season, and the fourth will likely happen Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Georgia Tech is third worst in the nation when it comes to stopping the run, allowing 224.2 yards per game.
Last week, the Yellow Jackets allowed 175 yards rushing, including three rushing scores. If Tech can pull off the upset, they will have to find a way to slow down Miami's running game. Miami averages 222.5 rushing yards per game with four running backs (Henry Parrish - 337, Don Chaney Jr. - 183, Ajay Allen - 139, Mark Fletcher - 136) with over 100 yards.
As a team, Miami averages 6.4 per carry.
Will Miami handle the blitz? Scheme change?
Georgia Tech elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator following its loss to Bowling Green. Andrew Thacker, who had been leading the Yellow Jacket defense since 2019, was demoted to safeties coach.
Sherrer was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, so there likely won't be a significant amount of changes, but expect to see some shift and movement for the snap to try and confuse Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. TVD has only been sacked twice this season, leading the ACC in passer rating (197.8).
Miami has been preparing for a variety of different schemes, and how they handle the pressure will significantly determine the final score.
Big plays, or no big plays, that is the question
King has hit extended pass plays of 50 yards or more in four of Georgia Tech's five games this season. Haynes has a 67-yard run and a 26-run on his resume this season.
In receiving, the Yellow Jackets have nine players who have a reception of 30 yards or more, including five playmakers (Malik Rutherford - 55, Singleton - 53, Haynes - 46, Trey Cooley - 55, Chase Lance - 48) with receptions of 40 yards or more.
Georgia Tech will take its shots downfield, but will Miami shut down to prevent a scare? With All-American Safety Kamren Kinchens returning from injury after a two-game absence, Tech's chances of consistently hitting big plays are greatly reduced.
Outcome
If all goes according to plan, Miami should see another victory in which they score at least 38 points or more (which they've done three times this season). Georgia Tech will look to bounce back from the embarrassing loss to Bowling Green with a valiant effort, but Miami is well aware of how explosive the Yellow Jackets can be and will be ready.
Georgia Tech does not have enough athletes on defense to keep up with this high-powered offense. If the Yellow Jackets keep this game with 20 points it will be a disappointment on the Miami sideline. Miami will look to dominate and there is no indication given that will impede that goal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County