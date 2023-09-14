A dream season is potentially underway for Miami as they come off head coach Mario Cristobal's most significant victory so far in his Hurricane tenure - a 48-33 win over Texas A&M. The chance to go 5-0 heading into a critical game against North Carolina continues on Thursday against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman, who Miami beat 70-13 last season.

How to Watch

Mario Cristobal, Head Coach, Miami

When: Thursday, September 14th Time: 7:30 PM Eastern Where to Watch: ACC Network/WatchESPN

Game Odds

Line: Miami -53.5 Over/Under: 65

Game Trends

- The total has gone OVER in five of their last five games for Bethune-Cookman - Miami is 3-10 in their last 13 games ATS

What to Watch For

Isaiah Horton, Wide Receiver, Miami

How Long Will the Starters Play?

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami

Despite underachieving coordinators Josh Gattis and Kevin Steele, Miami was able to dismantle Bethune-Cookman in every way imaginable, winning by 57 points in 2022. Through two games, Miami has already shown the switch has been flipped, and this is not a game - not that it ever really was - to be worried about. Two million dollars is being paid to the Wildcats just for them to show up for what should be an easy win for the Hurricanes. The big question is, how long will we see the key players for this team in the game? Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke helped put 42 points on the board in just the first half and was out by the middle of the third quarter last season. That is way too long, based on the expectations stemming from last week's huge win. This game should feature the 2023 freshman class and guys in prove-it mode for playing time for the rest of the season. We likely do not see the likes of Kamren Kinchens, Mark Fletcher, Akheem Mesidor, and Branson Deen, but limited snaps for the core of the offensive line and proven starters should be limited. Last year, it was 14-3 by the end of the first quarter; that is honestly way closer than it should be with the caliber of team this is.

Which Young Players Will Emerge?

Through two games, veterans are making the noise for Miami. TVD, Henry Parrish, the most experienced members of the receiver room, Mesidor, Deen, Francisco Mauigoa, and the defensive backfield starters. There have been flashes from freshmen like Fletcher and defensive lineman Rueben Bain, but many of the high-potential youngsters have been invisible through two games. Tune-up games like this are a perfect time to take advantage of easy snaps in four throw-away games for young depth. On offense - will we get a chance to see the speed of Christopher Johnson? Will Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington give us a glimpse of life after Xavier Restrepo? Defensively, the talent in the freshman class is supposed to be game-changing for this program. Guys like Joshua Horton, the four linebackers, and Damari Brown are supposed to be potential early contributors. They have not lived up to that as of yet. Horton has been talked about as a future first-round pick - can he be added depth in the absence of two key defensive linemen? Are any of the linebackers ready yet? Can Brown bounce back from a challenging first game and show he is deserving of snaps against actual competition? All these questions have the potential to be answered against Bethune. It could be the confidence booster to a select group of players that could become 2023 contributors beyond their four throwaway games.

Will the Defense Continue to Limit Big Plays?

If you look back at last year's game, yes, the defense held Bethune to just 13 points, but they did have four drives of seven plays or more, totaled more than 340 yards, and converted on five different third downs thanks to the legs of their quarterback, Jalon Jones. Luke Spraque is the new man leading the Wildcat offense, and he does not seem to be the dual-threat Jones was, but still, some speed in this offense could expose some holes for future opponents if allowed. Running back Jouvensly Bazil averaged 10 yards per carry last week with two touchdowns on just six carries, and wide receiver Tink Boyd averaged 34 yards per reception. Was it against Savannah State? Yes, but it does not take away from the ability to make something happen when allowed. Four different pass plays went over 28 yards last season, including a 34-yard touchdown and a 48-yard catch. The depth of this team is different than last year, and the starters are high-level. There should be no point in this contest where Bethune is making huge gains, especially not early.

QB2- Emory Williams or Jacurri Brown?

Emory Williams, Quarterback, Miami

This has been a battle since Emory Williams arrived as an early enrollee in January. The Elite 11 standout was not a ballyhooed prospect, coming to Miami as a three-star prospect with some potential but likely looking at a shaky third spot on the depth chart, depending on what Miami did in the Transfer Portal. He proved in the spring that he came to play, though, and started to gain steam and make noise that he may be Miami's best option behind Van Dyke. Highly recruited dual-threat QB Jacurri Brown earned some playing time last year and looked the part against Georgia Tech. The problem was the other games. He lacked consistency despite the flashes of brilliance and expansion of the playbook. He came into spring and fall camp with an edge as the backup, but that has faded. According to reports, Brown is redshirting this season, and the plan is similar to Williams. Van Dyke has had his share of injuries, though, and if that moment were to come, there are some questions about who Miami would insert in the game. Williams earned reps in the first game against Miami (OH), going three for three for 48 yards. That's a solid first experience for a true freshman with limited expectations. If Van Dyke is out early, as he should be, then 30-plus plays could be available to one of these two. Whoever has better moments may reveal where they stand this year.

Outcome