The core of any defense is the linebacking unit. Even though most college football have switched to a 4-2-5 instead of the traditional 4-3 or 3-4, the linebacker position is still vitally important.

Miami has done well in beefing up the unit when acquiring talent for the position. In recruiting, the Miami staff added four-star Malik Bryant, four-star Bobby Washington, four-star Raul Aguirre, and three-star Marcellius Pullium (who I think should have also been rated as a four-star).

"Unbelievable athlete," said linebackers coach Derek Nicholson said of Washington. "Long, big, athletic, tough, twitchy, can run, I mean very, very, fast and very, very explosive. When he walks out on the field he sticks out like a sore thumb...obviously he's a young player and he continuely is learning what to do and when to do what and how to do what...Bobby has a very, very bright future."

Miami did well in the transfer portal and added Francisco Mauigoa and KJ Cloyd.

"Francisco is very consistent," Nicholson said. "Very instinctive, has very good awareness, really good football player, active, athletic, he does a lot of good things. It's hard to find a lot of weaknesses...he'll have great year this year."

Mauigoa is the only linebacker ranked in the top 150 according to Pro Football Focus ranking at 136th in 2022.