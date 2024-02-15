Advertisement

5. Jared Harrison-Hunte

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte (81) pursues during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Miami is stacked at the defensive line, and many players could have made the fifth spot on this list. Nyjalik Kelly certainly has the most potential we've seen in a Miami uniform, and NC State transfer C.J. Clark can make an immediate impact in the 2024 season. Miami has plenty of young talent that could make big leaps this season, but going into spring, we base these rankings on what we've seen on the college football field. The veteran Jared Harrison-Hunte takes the fifth-best defensive line spot here. Last season, the 6'4" 284-pound defensive linemen had 26 total pressures, two sacks, 22 hurries, and 20 total tackles with 506 snaps played. According to Pro Football Focus, his best-graded game was his last in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers (Defensive - 77.5, Run Defense - 80.6, Tackling - 76.7, Pressure - 69.3), totaling four tackles. Harrison-Hunte should be one of the main cogs in this defensive line for 2024.

4. Marley Cook

MTSU defensive tackle Marley Cook (57) falls to the ground after intercepting a pass and running the ball against Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at MTSU. 40 Mtsu V Southern Miss

Miami did well acquiring Middle Tennessee State transfer Marley Cook via the transfer portal. The 6'2" 290-pounder had his highest-graded game against the Alabama Crimson Tide last season with an 80.8 defensive mark. Cook had three hurries against Bama. Cook played 622 snaps last year tallying 21 total pressures, one sack, 16 hurries, and 16 tackles. He's a versatile piece that can be moved along the defensive line.

3. Elijah Alston

Marshall defensive lineman Elijah Alston (2) celebrates with fans after a 26-21 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Based on what we've seen so far from Elijah Alston, he should start on the Miami defensive line. According to PFF, his season numbers were awe-inspiring (Defensive - 91.4, Run Defense - 69.7, Tackling - 57.7, Pressure - 91, Coverage - 93.8). The 6'2" 260-pound edge rusher collected 35 total pressures, five sacks, 22 hurries, and 30 tackles on 475 snaps. He's played under current defensive coordinator Lance Guidry for the Thundering Herd so that he will be familiar with the Miami defensive schemes. Alston should be a plug-and-play type of player.

2. Akheem Mesidor

Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (90) during the second half at Lane Stadium.

Akheem Mesidor may be held out of the spring nursing an injury, but he should return to the top-five defender list come fall. The West Virginia transfer was the best defender after the 2022 season, but unfortunately, his 2023 season was cut short due to an injury. According to PFF, the 6'3," 280-pound Mesidor received the highest defensive grade among 2025 draft-eligible edge rushers, with a minimum of 20 percent of the snaps in 2022. His production will mainly be predicated on how healthy he is in 2024.

1. Rueben Bain

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field.